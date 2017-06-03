Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid To Perform During BET Awards Weekend

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the afrobeat fever witnessed around the world, Nigerian music star, Wizkid, have been booked to perform at BET Awards weekend for the BET Experience taking place between June 22 – 25. The elated singer disclosed this in a short video post on BET’s Twitter handle. Wizkid will be performing alongside American superstars like Snoop …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

