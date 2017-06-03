Wizkid To Perform During BET Awards Weekend

Following the afrobeat fever witnessed around the world, Nigerian music star, Wizkid, have been booked to perform at BET Awards weekend for the BET Experience taking place between June 22 – 25. The elated singer disclosed this in a short video post on BET’s Twitter handle. Wizkid will be performing alongside American superstars like Snoop …

The post Wizkid To Perform During BET Awards Weekend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

