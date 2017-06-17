Wizkid’s Ex-Girlfriend Tania Omotayo Reveals Nobody Wants Her To Be Great

Beautiful Tania Omotayo, Wizkid’s former girlfriend and ZIVA Boss turned a year older yesterday and was celebrated by both friends and family. She took sometime to lash out on certain people she called haters who would stop at nothing to prevent her from being great. The beauty who turned up at the club with her …

The post Wizkid’s Ex-Girlfriend Tania Omotayo Reveals Nobody Wants Her To Be Great appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

