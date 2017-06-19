Wladimir Klitschko ’50-50′ on Anthony Joshua rematch – SkySports
Wladimir Klitschko '50-50' on Anthony Joshua rematch
Wladimir Klitschko is "50-50" on taking up his option of a rematch with Anthony Joshua, according to his promoter Tom Loeffler. Joshua got off the floor to stop Klitschko in a heavyweight epic at Wembley Stadium in April and is waiting to hear if the …
Klitschko is "50-50" on Taking Joshua Rematch, Says Loeffler
