Wojciech Szczesny Wants To Stay At Roma, Claims Club President James Palotta

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, club president James Palotta has said.

Szczesny moved to Roma in 2015 and re-signed for another year after a successful first campaign and made 38 appearances last sason to help the Italian side seal a second-placed league finish.

“He told me that he wanted to stay with us,” Palotta told radio stationSiriusXM. “I’ll say more, I was surprised by the fact some of the players I thought had wanted to leave came up to me before and after the final game to say they wanted to remain.

“It’s a sign we’ve got a good group, we just lack some depth and Monchi (director of football) will help us with that.”

Media reports have linked Szczesny with a switch to Serie A champions Juventus with the final decision about the keeper’s future resting with Arsenal.

The post Wojciech Szczesny Wants To Stay At Roma, Claims Club President James Palotta appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

