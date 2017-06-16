Wole Soyinka: ‘I am Pro-Biafran, Igbos Have been Wronged’

MyNaijaInfo.com

Soyinka Declares Support for Biafra. Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has reiterated his support for pro-Biafran agitators citing that the Igbo People has been so wronged that they have no choice than to consider opting out of Nigeria. Prof. Soyinka spoke on Al Jazeera, yesterday where he shed light on his support for Biafra agitators. “I …

