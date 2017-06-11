Woman and Child Electrocuted While Trying To Spread Cloth on Live Wire in Ibadan

A middle aged unidentified woman and her songot electrocuted this morning around Bembow Hospital, Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The tragedy was said to have occurred when the mother went to spread clothes on a cable, unaware that it was electrified at the time.

She shouted, as her son got closer to know what happened, he also got electrocuted.

More to follow..

