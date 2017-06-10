Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman Checks into Hotel with Lover in Enugu, Dies Moments Later

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Spokesperson of the Enugu state Police Command Ebere Amaraizu has confirmed the death of one Ifeyinwa Udeh which took place in a hotel room where she lodged with her lover. PUNCH reports that the tragic incident took place on June 2, 2017 in the Trans Ekulu area of Enugu. According to Amaraizu, the Udeh lost consciousness […]

The post Woman Checks into Hotel with Lover in Enugu, Dies Moments Later appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.