Woman keeps mum’s body in freezer for 10 years so she can claim her pension

A woman kept her dead mother hidden in a freezer for ten years so she could continue to claim an old age pension equivalent to £1700-a-month, prosecutors revealed today. The 90-year-old’ corpse was found after detectives started investigating the alleged social security fraudster, who is 55 and cannot be named for legal reasons. She was […]

The post Woman keeps mum’s body in freezer for 10 years so she can claim her pension appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

