Woman keeps mum’s body in freezer for 10 years so she can claim her pension

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

A woman kept her dead mother hidden in a freezer for ten years so she could continue to claim an old age pension equivalent to £1700-a-month, prosecutors revealed today. The 90-year-old’ corpse was found after detectives started investigating the alleged social security fraudster, who is 55 and cannot be named for legal reasons. She was […]

