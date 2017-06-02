Woman kicked out of Bank for wearing Hijab

A young Muslim lady was out of a banking hall in Washington, US where she had reportedly gone to make car payment. Jamela Mohamed claims she was singled out and forcefully expelled from Sound Credit Union bank because she was covering her head with a hijab. Even though there was a sign that stated, ‘hats, …

The post Woman kicked out of Bank for wearing Hijab appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

