Woman knocked unconscious as traffic officer struggle steering with driver

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Attempts by a traffic officer to arrest an erring driver in Owerri, the Imo State capital yesterday, almost claimed the life of a middle-aged woman, who was waiting for a tricycle (Keke) at the Imo Government House Roundabout, as she was knocked down by the vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, tension gathered when a traffic officer (names withheld) at the roundabout “forced” himself into the vehicle in motion and was allegedly battling for control of the steering.

The vehicle, said to be heading towards Douglas Street, skidded off the road and hit the woman standing by the roadside, who immediately passed out.

Also, the traffic officer was said to have sustained a cut on his forehead, from where blood was gushing out.

When Vanguard contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, he confirmed that the woman who was knocked down and the affected traffic officer were in an undisclosed hospital, while the vehicle and the said driver were in police custody.

