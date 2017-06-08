Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman shocked after discovering her ex-husband is dating her daughter

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A mother in the UK was shocked to discover that her ex-husband is dating her 31-year-old daughter. Writing anonymously on the Mumsnet parenting website, the woman said when she got married to her ex-husband, her daughter was 11 years old and used to call him “dad.” According to Tuko, While conceding that the relationship is […]

The post Woman shocked after discovering her ex-husband is dating her daughter appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.