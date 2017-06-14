Women Protest Herdsmen’s Murder Of Woman In Edo – The Tide
Women Protest Herdsmen's Murder Of Woman In Edo
Hundreds of women in Elele-Uzairue, Etsako West local government area, Edo State, last Saturday, staged a peaceful protest on Auchi-Okene-highway, following the killing of a middle-aged woman by suspected herdsmen. Our correspondent report that the …
Edo Govt to set up security committee to stop the menace of Fulani herdsmen
