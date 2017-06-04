Wonder Woman berths in Nigeria

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

The latest American superhero film ‘Wonder Woman’ hit all cinemas across the country on Friday, June, 2, 2017. The superhero adventure movie is distributed in Nigeria by Africa’s leading distribution company, Blue Pictures.

Wonder Woman is the story of Diana (Gal Gadot), princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Speaking about the movie, the CEO of Blue Pictures, Joy Odiette said; “As far as this movie is concerned, we have a sure shot winner in our hands and our audience are going to love it. Without a doubt, it is one movie that will hold people spellbound and we are excited to be distributing it here. The movie has a compelling story which was told in the best of ways. Though the movie follows the story of the Wonder Woman, but it’s not just about her doing wonders, but of humans who refused to sit and do nothing, but instead went all out to help even at the risk of their lives.”

On the expected commercial success of the movie, she said ‘the commercial success of the movie is not in doubt. Considering the superb content of the movie and its popularity, we are confident that the movie will do well in the cinema.”

Wonder Woman was directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya and others.

The post Wonder Woman berths in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

