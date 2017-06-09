Wonderful’ Rohr has united Eagles – Ndidi

Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi has credited Gernot Rohr with the Eagles new-found form, describing the Franco-German as a “wonderful” coach who has tried to unite the team.

Nigeria were 16th in Africa and 68th in the world on the FIFA Rankings when Rohr took over the Eagles in July 2016.

The Eagles are now fourth in Africa and 38th in the world.

“He’s a great and wonderful coach,” Ndidi told the Nigeria Football Federation official website.

“He’s a disciplined coach. He says it as it is.

“First thing (with him) is the solidarity of the group and that is really helping the team. I can see that everybody is trying to bond, you don’t just think about yourself, but the whole team.

“It was an interesting camp in France, we tried to improve because we don’t play much together.

“We are like a family.”

He said the Eagles will be gunning for victory against South Africa on Saturday in Uyo.

“The fans should enjoy the game. We will try to win any game, whether friendly or competitive. We will give our best. We won’t let them down on this,” he assured.

