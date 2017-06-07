Workers’debt: Osun remains consistent to workforce’s well-being – Report

Report from an economic analysis of some states in Nigeria has shown that Osun state remains consistent in providing for her workforce’s wellbeing despite being put on low pedestal in terms of salary payment compared to states with higher percentage derivation from FAAC.

Imo, Bayelsa, Taraba and a few others are the most indebted states to workers in the Nigerian federation, the report has shown.

Going by the statistics provided by @BudgITng, an independent body monitoring the country’s economy, it shows the North Central State has the highest record of owing workers salaries from the primary school teachers cadre to senior civil servants as well as pensioners.

States with some level of oil with 13% derivation from FAAC every month are caught in this mess.

The figures released as of May 15, 2017 puts Osun in a low pedestal compared to states viewed as viable and economically buoyant to cater for their immediate needs.

Despite its reported huge debt profile, the financial re-engineering ability and administrative ingenuity of Governor Rauf Aregbesola gave birth to the modulated salary structure agreement which some states hitherto paying full salaries are longing to adopt as they await the resuscitation of the economy.

For the past two years since the new salary regime began which was an agreement between the government and Labour unions in the state, the government has remained consistent to workforce’s well being.

And with all the noise generated over Osun, the report only stresses the need for government to brace up and work to make things better.

If Osun can be so self-matured and pragmatic to swing into action by 2015, then why can’t they go to other states where the story is different?

With Osun moving forward in the execution of basic infrastructures and other amenities, so also is the welfare of the workers that many believe would have reduced the challenges faced by the Governor if the salary issue was one which had no locus standi to move beyond its early stage.

