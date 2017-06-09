Workshop for adult literacy teachers ends in A-Ibom

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—Total Exploration and Production, TEPNG, has demonstrated its commitment to the continuous development of education and communities in the Niger Delta region, through its annual adult literacy of teachers’ development workshop in Akwa Ibom State.

The 2-day capacity building workshop at Mary Harney Girls Secondary School, Oron in Akwa Ibom, was sponsored by the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture particularly, for teachers engaged in adult literacy campaigns in the state.

Manager, Capacity Development in Community Affairs and Development Division of TEPNG, Mr. Enefiok Akpan said, the workshop, with the theme, “Effective Teaching Methodology,” was expedient and in recognition of the importance of adult literacy in community development process.

He said that though the theme was carefully chosen to reflect the thinking of TEPENG management with respect to adult education development of communities, Total E and P believed that building the capacity of adult education teachers and students in its host communities in the Niger-Delta region will go a long way in broadening the scope of education and enhance effective communication for community development.

Akpan, noted with excitement the achievement of education for all especially, for adults which he described as key objective of the Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, adding that, as a corporate organisation, NNPC/TEPNG was poised to support communities achieve the laudable objectives to engender the sustainable development of their host communities.

Meanwhile, the Programme Director for Teachers of Core Oil Communities in Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Augustine Umoh earlier, welcome the sponsors and participants to the event explaining that, the rationale for the workshop was to improve and impact on their teaching skills for better delivery to their pupils and students at their various schools.

Teachers were drawn from primary and secondary schools from Akwa Ibom core oil communities. The annual effective teaching methods workshop covered arts, sciences, education, citizenship, introductory technology and computer education amongst others, while resource persons were drawn from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The post Workshop for adult literacy teachers ends in A-Ibom appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

