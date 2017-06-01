World Awaits Trump Decision on US Future in Paris Accord – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
World Awaits Trump Decision on US Future in Paris Accord
New York Times
President Trump addressing American troops in Taormina, Sicily, last week. Few expect him to announce that the United States will remain fully committed to the pact. Credit Stephen Crowley/The New York Times. WASHINGTON — Momentous arguments …
The world built a climate deal for the US Trump may be about to leave it
Why CEOs want Trump to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement
Here's what will happen to the environment if Trump pulls the US out of the Paris Agreement
