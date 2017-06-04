World Bank pledges support for Lagos Urban Renewal efforts

The World Bank, yesterday, said that Lagos State urban renewal and infrastructure development projects would continue to receive support from it so that the government could deliver more on key infrastructural.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule at Alausa Secretariat, the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank, Mr Joaquim Vieira Levy said his organisation decided to pick Lagos State as its pilot state for its sustainable development assistance scheme because Lagos was leading in providing good governance and infrastructure that have direct positive impact on its citizenry.

He commended the massive infrastructural development ongoing across Lagos State under the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration, observing that such projects were impacting positively on the lives of Lagosians.

Levy noted that most developed countries of the world have been able to move their economy forward because of the adoption of the Public/Private sector integration model, which according to him would further accelerate the growth rate of development in the state if adopted.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti who received the visitors on behalf of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode commended the World Bank for its support and partnership, noting that their efforts had helped the State Government to achieve its transformational policies especially in efficient flood control, transportation and the Eko Education Project initiative.

