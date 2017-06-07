World Bank raises forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth to 1.2% – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
World Bank raises forecast for Nigeria's economic growth to 1.2%
Vanguard
The World Bank yesterday upgraded its forecast for Nigeria's economic growth to 1.2 per cent for 2017, citing improved oil production due to decreased militant activities. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The World Bank disclosed this in its June …
