World Bank to grant 2,080 IDPs households to get farm inputs

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Over 2,080 households among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gombe State are to receive farm inputs under the World Bank’s FADAMA III Additional Financing (AF) Programme. Malam Yakubu Mohammed, the Communication Officer, FADAMA III AF Programme in Gombe State, made this known in Gombe on Monday. He said that 600 households in 15 communities …

