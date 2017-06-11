Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Cup 2022 will hold in Qatar despite crisis – Gianni Infantino

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed confident that despite the crisis going on in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup will not be threatened. Infantino told Switzerland’s Le Matin Dimanche newspaper, “We are facing a diplomatic crisis, “I am confident the region will return to a normal situation.” He told the paper FIFA was “closely watching …

The post World Cup 2022 will hold in Qatar despite crisis – Gianni Infantino appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.