World No Tobacco Day: Nigeria Still Battles Implementation Of Tobacco Act

By Onyeanuna Onyedikachi, Abuja

As the world marks No Tobacco Day (WNTD), Nigeria is still battling with the implementation of National Tobacco Act .

The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEA) is calling on government and policy makers to ensure the passage of the Tobacco Act , saying the delay in the implementation has strongly threaten the national economies.

This year World No Tobacco Day commemoration was marked yesterday in Abuja with the theme : Tobacco- A Threat To Development “ The focus is to highlight the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that World Health Organization( WHO) said currently more than 7million deaths are from Tobacco use every day,a figure that is likely to grow more than 8 million a year by 2030 without intensified action.

The post World No Tobacco Day: Nigeria Still Battles Implementation Of Tobacco Act appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

