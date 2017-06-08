Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Oceans Day: Why some nations are pleading for help – AZFamily

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AZFamily

World Oceans Day: Why some nations are pleading for help
AZFamily
(MEREDITH/CNN) — Three billion people on Earth depend on oceans to provide sustenance daily and while scientists have logged about 210,000 species, millions could lay undetected. Learn more about what takes up 75% of our planet and why a small …
6 ways to save the world's oceanseco-business.com
Opinion: Education, interaction key to ocean conservationVancouver Sun
Asian nations make plastic oceans promisePOST-COURIER
Myanmar Times –malaysiandigest.com –TFLive –Boksburg Advertiser
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.