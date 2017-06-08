World Oceans Day: Why some nations are pleading for help – AZFamily
|
AZFamily
|
World Oceans Day: Why some nations are pleading for help
AZFamily
(MEREDITH/CNN) — Three billion people on Earth depend on oceans to provide sustenance daily and while scientists have logged about 210,000 species, millions could lay undetected. Learn more about what takes up 75% of our planet and why a small …
6 ways to save the world's oceans
Opinion: Education, interaction key to ocean conservation
Asian nations make plastic oceans promise
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!