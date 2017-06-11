Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World soccer star Drogba scores in debut with American side – USA TODAY

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


USA TODAY

World soccer star Drogba scores in debut with American side
USA TODAY
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It wasn't in front of tens of thousands at London's famed Stamford Bridge, nor the masses inside World Cup venues of years past. But Didier Drogba's presence on the pitch before a sellout crowd of 7,062 in 100-degree heat at
Didier Drogba scores on Phoenix Rising debut and dedicates win to Cheick TioteBBC Sport
Drogba Scores In First Game With New TeamCHANNELS TELEVISION
VIDEO: Former Chelsea star Drogba scores on USL debutGoal.com
We Ain’t Got No History –FourFourTwo –ABC15 Arizona (blog) –FanRag Sports (blog)
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.