World Stops As Justin Bieber Tweets Out List Of Supermodel Names [These Supermodels]

We all know Justin Bieber is prone to a weird outburst every now and then, but without context, this one might be his most intriguing yet.

At least in Bieber’s twisted world.

Without warning, the 23-year-old tweeted six first names:

Twitter got to work and soon suggested that they are in fact a list of Victoria’s Secret Angels: Elsa (Hosk), Jasmine (Tookes), Sara (Sampaio), Romee (Strijd), Stella (Maxwell) and Martha (Hunt):

Why? No idea.

They did all happen to appear on the cover of last year’s May issue of Vogue Spain, but he’s missing out Taylor:

Harper’s Bazaar had their own set of assumptions:

Perhaps these ladies and the Biebs are about to work on a project together? Will they make cameos in a music video, maybe? Some fans suspect Bieber is hinting that he’ll perform at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (which takes place in Shanghai), but performers are usually announced in the fall, closer to the date of the event. If the news is true, this wouldn’t be his first time hitting the runway; Bieber previously performed at the VS Fashion Show in 2012.

Maybe Justin’s just being Justin. Who the hell cares, anyway?

[source:harpersbazaar]

