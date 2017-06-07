Pages Navigation Menu

‘Worst nightmare’ for relatives of burnt trio – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 7, 2017


'Worst nightmare' for relatives of burnt trio
Johannesburg – A Northcliff, Joburg, family's worst nightmare became reality on Monday night when they discovered that the three bodies found gagged and burnt in a veld in Centurion were those of their missing relatives. “Our worst nightmare has become …
