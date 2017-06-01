Would you do as Jesus in the desert? – St. Louis American
|
St. Louis American
|
Would you do as Jesus in the desert?
St. Louis American
It's been some time ago but I again heard one of the most powerful sayings a friend of mine used to say often right before he was about to be installed as the new pastor of his own church: “'When Satan knocks at the door, let Jesus answer it.” Maybe …
5 Bible passages for when you are tempted to quit on your faith
Message of His Holiness Pope Francis for the 51st World Communications Day (FULL TEXT: ENGLISH)
How Do I Best Serve My Introverted Spouse?
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!