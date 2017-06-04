Would you keep or abort pregnancy from sex with a man who forced you against your wish? – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Would you keep or abort pregnancy from sex with a man who forced you against your wish?
Nigeria Today
In life, there are circumstances that stretch us to the limit. Just when you think you have all the answers to life's many questions, you are faced with another that leaves you either speechless or clueless. So, what would a woman do with a pregnancy …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!