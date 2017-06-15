Wow! Linda Ikeji’s Sister Laura & Husband Ogboona Kanu Welcomes Their First New Baby In USA
Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Laura and her husband, Ogbonna Kanu have welcomed new baby, a son, in the United States.
Laura Ikeji announced the arrival of her new baby via her Instagram page sharing photo of herself with the caption; ‘KING’
The post Wow! Linda Ikeji’s Sister Laura & Husband Ogboona Kanu Welcomes Their First New Baby In USA appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!