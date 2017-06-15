Pages Navigation Menu

Wow! Linda Ikeji’s Sister Laura & Husband Ogboona Kanu Welcomes Their First New Baby In USA

Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Laura and her husband, Ogbonna Kanu have welcomed new baby, a son, in the United States.

Laura Ikeji announced the arrival of her new baby via her Instagram page sharing photo of herself with the caption; ‘KING’

