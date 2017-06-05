Pages Navigation Menu

Wow! Man flees London attack with beer in hand (Photos)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

A young man who fled Saturday’s terrorist attacks with a pint of beer in hand has become something of an internet hero. The photo, which has been retweeted over 28,000 times, features the man fleeing from the scene with a pint of beer in hand. For some, the photo provided a moment of profoundly dark […]

