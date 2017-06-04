Pages Navigation Menu

Wow! See how an American publicly insulted his President

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

American President, Donald Trump was publicly insulted by a Twitter user after he laid out an issue relating to the terror attack that left 7 dead and 40 wounded. Trump tweeted ‘At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” and then he […]

