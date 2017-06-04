Wozniacki advances into French Open quarter-finals

Former world tennis women’s number one Caroline Wozniacki moved into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a three-set win over Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The 26-year-old Dane had not reached the last eight at Roland Garros since 2010, but came through to win 6-1 4-6 6-2 against the eighth seed and 2009 champion.

Karolina Pliskova, the Czech second seed, is also into round four after she beat Carina Witthoft of Germany 7-5 6-1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Venus Williams and defending champion Garbine Muguruza play later on Sunday.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is safely through to the fourth round after beating Poland’s Magda Linette 6-4 7-5.

NAN reports that only five of the top 10 seeds now remain in the draw.