Writer and LGBTQ Advocate Chibuihe Obi Reportedly Kidnapped in Owerri

Chibuike Obi, a writer with Brittle Paper has been reportedly kidnapped after being missing since June 1st. Several reports on Twitter are saying he was kidnapped for “spreading Satanism”. One user said the writer who lives in Owerri was kidnapped over his last article on homosexuality. Chibuihe is well known for his essays on LGBTQ-themed […]

The post Writer and LGBTQ Advocate Chibuihe Obi Reportedly Kidnapped in Owerri appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

