Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yaba College Of Technology Notice On Payment Of Hostel Accommodation Fee 2016/2017.

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Yaba College Of Technology, Lagos (YABATECH) through her management wishes to inform her students that the payment for hostel accommodation should be made through YCT MICRO FINANCE BANK. The details below should also be provided:   1. Full name of student. 2. Course of study. 3. level(class). 4. Matric.No. 5. Telephone No. Students are …

The post Yaba College Of Technology Notice On Payment Of Hostel Accommodation Fee 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.