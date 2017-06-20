Yaba College Of Technology Notice On Payment Of Hostel Accommodation Fee 2016/2017.

The Yaba College Of Technology, Lagos (YABATECH) through her management wishes to inform her students that the payment for hostel accommodation should be made through YCT MICRO FINANCE BANK. The details below should also be provided: 1. Full name of student. 2. Course of study. 3. level(class). 4. Matric.No. 5. Telephone No. Students are …

The post Yaba College Of Technology Notice On Payment Of Hostel Accommodation Fee 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

