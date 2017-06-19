Yagba group dissociates from Dino’s recall

A group of stakeholders from Yagba federal constituency in Kogi West Senstorial District has distanced themselves from the recall of Senator Dino Melaye representing the senatorial axis at the National Assembly, describing it as an exercise in futility. The Yagba Federal Constituency is made up of three Local Governments namely, Yagba East, Yagba West and Mopamuro Local Governments Areas. The Coalition of Enlightened Voters, a non-partisan group of voters in the Constituency said recall process is a “comedy”.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

