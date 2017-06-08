Pages Navigation Menu

Yakubu Dogara set to fight Floyd Mayweather for charity

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara is having a boxing match with boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr, for charity. Mayweather will visit Nigeria for the first time on June 12 as part of a four-day hospitality tour. According to reports, the marketing company in charge of the tour, Zzini Media, released a statement stating that the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

