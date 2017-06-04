Yaw Makes Another Momentous Mark with ‘Apere’

It was an evening of uncontrollable excitement and boisterousness as seasoned on-air personality-actor, Steve Onu, better known as, Yaw delivered the 9th edition of his annual stageplay series titled ‘Apere’ at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

‘Apere’ which starred Yaw and legendary singer Sound Sultan as main characters saw the duo enwrapped in several situations which practically mirrored most of the problems we encounter in today’s society, including social media, corruption, reprehensible economic state, polygamy and more.

Directed by Ife Salako, the play depicted every scene in a manner which held deep and thought-provoking meanings to them, making it an entirely intriguing experience.

‘Apere’ was a direct follow-up to Yaw’s previous edition of his stageplay series ‘Shalanga’ and has further asserted the importance of enlightening the society through entertainment.

Yaw’s stageplay series have become one of today’s most pivotal annual events as each edition not only entertains attendees but also serve as an eye-opener to myriad of issues.

A large number of eminent guests which included A-list actors, comedians, artists and dignitaries bore witness to the remarkable night, including Saheed Balogun, Major Al Mustafa, Alibaba, Mary Akpobome, Tiwa Savage, Tuface, 9ice, Illbliss, Humble Smith, Duncan Mighty, Wale Turner, Kenny Blaq, Funny Bone, Ambassador Wahala and several more.

The mammoth audience in attendance also witnessed Yaw and Sound Sultan address matters of national concern in a satirical manner, including Buhari’s infamous disapproval of late president Yar’Adua back in 2010, Chibok girls, EFCC’s recent cases, the Nigerian military, and several more; leaving the audience gasping for breath as they laughed hysterically.

Although delivered through satire, the theme of ‘Apere’ was entirely introspective, leaving the average Nigerian to question their very own morals and societal contribution as citizens in today’s contemporary world.

‘Apere’ also had several top notch musical and comedy acts in attendance who all delivered memorable performances, escalating the euphoria of the evening, including Woli Arole, Asiri, Funny Bone, Kenny Blaq, Ambassador Wahala, Emma Oh My God, Skales, Tiwa Savage, Humble Smith, Sugarboy, 9ice, Tuface, Duncan Mighty, Koker, Sixfootplus, Marvelous Benji and many more.

Yaw recorded a rare feat at the show by starring two adorable dogs in his well-received stage play ‘Apere’. During one of the play’s hilarious scenes, a parody of Oge Okoye’s social media shenanigan was re-enacted by an actress who portrayed the Nollywood star, strutting on stage with two adorable dogs that presumably appear to be the exotic and expensive Kugsha breeds.

The actress perceptibly showed off the dogs to the audience, claiming the dogs were just flown into the country spectacularly for her. However, during the character’s antics, the actual owner of the dogs ascends the stage to confront her, exclaiming the dogs do not belong to her. The statement appeared to be true as the dogs seemingly wagged their tails excitedly at the sight of their owner, who led them off the stage, leaving the perpetrator feeling incredibly embarrassed.

Yaw and Sound Sultan’s characters went ahead to mock the “dog thief”, instantly causing the audience to let out a long wild roar of laughter.

