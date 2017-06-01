Yaya Toure signs new one-year deal with Manchester City
Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester City, the Premier League club have announced.
Toure was frozen out of the side by City boss Pep Guardiola in the early part of 2016-17 after a row between the manager and the player’s agent Dimitri Seluk, but he has been very much involved since November, and has now put pen to paper on a new deal.
“I’m delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done and when I received a call from Txiki and talked to the manager I was very delighted,” said Toure.
He has been with City since 2010, helping them win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.
“He is one of our most experienced and popular players and we couldn’t be happier that he is staying with us as we embark on what we all hope will be a very exciting season.
“Yaya has been central to the successes we’ve had over the past seven years and he has a vital part play next season.”
Toure’s current deal was due to expire this summer.
