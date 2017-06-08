Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YEA AUDIT UNCOVERS GHC50M PAYROLL FRAUD – BNI chases culprits – The Statesman Online

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Statesman Online

YEA AUDIT UNCOVERS GHC50M PAYROLL FRAUD – BNI chases culprits
The Statesman Online
Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Justine Kodua Frimpong, has disclosed that an internal audit conducted by the Agency has uncovered a huge payroll fraud which has cost the country a whooping GH¢50 million. Acting Chief …
GH₵50m YEA fraud: My hands are clean – Former CEOStarr 103.5 FM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.