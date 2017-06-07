Years in the Making! Bonang Matheba Releases her New Book ‘Bonang from A to B’ – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Years in the Making! Bonang Matheba Releases her New Book 'Bonang from A to B'
BellaNaija
TV girl and radio personality Bonang Matheba releases her new book 'Bonang from A to B'. The author has built her brand excellently making her one of the most recognisable face in South Africa. In her book, she tells the story of how a girl from …
The A – B book of Queen B is a hit!
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!