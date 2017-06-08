Yemi Alade releases Official Artwork and Tracklist for “Mama Afrique” EP

Effyzzie Music Group is set to release Yemi Alade‘s extended play titled “Mama Afrique“, an extension of her acclaimed sophomore L.P. The E.P will be her third body of work following two successful studio albums; “King of Queens“ and “Mama Africa: The Diary of an African Woman“. The set will features Kenyan music star Nyashinski, a Ricii Lompeurs […]

