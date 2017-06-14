Yerry Mina nets 2 as Colombia beat Cameroon 4-0 in friendly – The Indian Express
|
The Indian Express
|
Yerry Mina nets 2 as Colombia beat Cameroon 4-0 in friendly
The Indian Express
Defender Yerry Mina scored twice to lead Colombia to a 4-0 win over 10-man Cameroon in an international friendly in Madrid on Tuesday. The loss for Cameroon comes five days before it plays its first match of the Confederations Cup in Moscow against …
Cameroon beaten 4-0 by Colombia in Confederations Cup warmup
Colombia Thrash Nigeria's World Cup Group Foes Cameroon
