Yobe government donates relief materials to IDP’s from Borno

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Saturday donated food and non-food items to 91 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who fled from Borno to Yobe.

Alhaji Musa Jidawa, Permanent Secretary of Yobe SEMA, presented the materials to the displaced persons in Ngibirawa village of Damaturu Local Government Area.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by Alhaji Garba Bilal, Director Search and Rescue, said the donation followed report on Friday of the arrival of the IDPs in Ngibirawa village.

“The state Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, directed the release of food, beddings and other essential materials to provide immediate succour to the displaced persons.

“We have registered 91 persons including women and children from 19 households and have been provided with the relief materials,” Jidawa said.

He urged the IDP’s to live peacefully with their host community and report any suspicious movement or persons to security operatives.

Jidawa gave the assurance that the state government would continue to assist the IDPs in line with international best practice and as service to humanity.

The IDPs told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they fled their communities in Dikwa, Mafa and Gudumala Local Government Areas of Borno.

Mala Sheriff, one of the IDPs said “the insurgents took away our herds of cattle and threatened to kill us when next they come to the villages, so we have to leave the area”.

NAN reports that the IDPs were provided with rice, beans, vegetable oil, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and toiletries among others.

