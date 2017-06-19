Pages Navigation Menu

Yobo and wife, Adaeze celebrate father’s day with special dance (Watch)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, wife Adaeze Yobo and their kids had a special dance on Sunday, in celebration of world Father’s Day. Adaeze sure knows how to do the twisting. Watch the video after the cut… This was posted on INSTAGRAM with caption: “Father’s Day celebration with my kids n grandkids…” Watch video here 

