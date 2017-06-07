Yomi Allen Odutola, Moji Olaiya’s Husband (Photos) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Yomi Allen Odutola, Moji Olaiya's Husband (Photos)
Information Nigeria
Moji Olaiya's husband, Yomi Allen was one of the many faces at the final burial ceremony of the late actress. Yomi was extremely quite and heavily guarded as he made his way to the Ikoyi cemetery. His bodyguards refused to let pressmen take photos of …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!