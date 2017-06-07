Yomi Allen Odutola, Moji Olaiya’s Husband (Photos)

Moji Olaiya’s husband, Yomi Allen was one of the many faces at the final burial ceremony of the late actress. Yomi was extremely quite and heavily guarded as he made his way to the Ikoyi cemetery. His bodyguards refused to let pressmen take photos of him or even get close tohim. We managed to get …

The post Yomi Allen Odutola, Moji Olaiya’s Husband (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

