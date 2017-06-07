Pages Navigation Menu

Yomi Allen Odutola, Moji Olaiya’s Husband (Photos)

Moji Olaiya’s husband, Yomi Allen was one of the many faces at the final burial ceremony of the late actress. Yomi was extremely quite and heavily guarded as he made his way to the Ikoyi cemetery. His bodyguards refused to let pressmen take photos of him or even get close tohim. We managed to get …

