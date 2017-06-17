Pages Navigation Menu

Yoruba Actress Adepeko Taiwo Shows Off Her Cleavage On Movie Set

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress and producer popularly known for Yoruba movies, Adepeko Taiwo shows off cleavages on a movie set with Mercy Aigbe and Ibrahim Yekini Bakare.       The Yoruba actress who shared these photos of herself with Mercy Aigbe and Ibrahim Bakare, is seen wearing a black polka dot dress revealing her cleavage.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

