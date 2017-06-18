Yoruba youths vow to resist attempt by government officials to undermine Osinbajo

The Yoruba Youths Council, YYC, on Sunday warned that it would resist any attempt to undermine the authority of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo. YYC, which is the umbrella body of all Yoruba youths worldwide, made the remark while reacting to reports that some government officials were bypassing the Acting President by taking files to […]

Yoruba youths vow to resist attempt by government officials to undermine Osinbajo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

