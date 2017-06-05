Pages Navigation Menu

You are a bloody liar – Reno Omokri blasts Lai Mohammed (VIDEO)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Reno Omokri, the former media aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has released a new video in which he highlighted five lies the Minister of Information and Culture has told to Nigerians. According to Omokri, he was motivated to take up the challenge by the Minister, who said no one could fault the facts and figures […]

