”You Are Destroying Our Future” – Falz Slams Nigerian Singers Who Hail Fraudsters And Yahoo Boiz In Their Songs

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper, Falz in his usual funny Yoruba accent addressed the issue of artiste heaping praises on yahoo boiz and fraudsters in their song.

He stated that songs like these which is mostly common among indigenous artiste is slowly destroying Nigeria’s future.

In his own words;

“You are an entertainer, in a position as a role model to younger ones, and in your music record you are singing and greeting all the yahoo boys, all the fraudsters, you are calling their name personally, you are hailing them… Calling them, hailing wire wire, all of these make them believe that it is good and it is not. You are destroying our future.

Pls stop it”.

The post ”You Are Destroying Our Future” – Falz Slams Nigerian Singers Who Hail Fraudsters And Yahoo Boiz In Their Songs appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

