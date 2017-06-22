”You Are Destroying Our Future” – Falz Slams Nigerian Singers Who Hail Fraudsters And Yahoo Boiz In Their Songs

Nigerian rapper, Falz in his usual funny Yoruba accent addressed the issue of artiste heaping praises on yahoo boiz and fraudsters in their song.

He stated that songs like these which is mostly common among indigenous artiste is slowly destroying Nigeria’s future.

In his own words;

“You are an entertainer, in a position as a role model to younger ones, and in your music record you are singing and greeting all the yahoo boys, all the fraudsters, you are calling their name personally, you are hailing them… Calling them, hailing wire wire, all of these make them believe that it is good and it is not. You are destroying our future.

Pls stop it”.

